Babil Khan's Sweet Gesture Towards Paparazzi Is Winning Hearts, Fans Call Him 'Generous'

Babil Khan, son of the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, is seemingly carrying forward his father’s legacy. He has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with his exceptional debut performance in the 2022 Netflix psychological drama, Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt and co-starring Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Babil even bagged the prestigious IIFA Best Debut Actor (Male) award. But besides his remarkable acting abilities, Babil is also known for his humble and polite demeanour, especially when interacting with the paparazzi. A recent video of the actor further demonstrates his down-to-earth nature.

Babil Khan was spotted interacting with the paparazzi quite jovially, following an ad shoot in Mumbai. A video of the actor’s meet-and-greet with the shutterbugs was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani. “Babil Khan is all smiles as he spots his paparazzi buddies post-shooting for a brand in Mumbai,” read the caption.

The video captured Babil Khan, dressed in a multi-coloured jacket that he teamed up with trousers of the same hue and design. Underneath the jacket, he donned a light blue shirt. Babil sported funky neck chains. As soon as he exited a building, he started jumping for joy upon seeing the paparazzi, flashing a beaming smiles. Babil folded his hands and greeted the paps and even engaged in a short conversation. He even paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

The video was quick to grab the attention of social media users who lauded Babil Khan’s sweet gesture. While one user expressed his confidence by saying that a “Day Will Come (When) He Will Rule Bollywood,” another praised “This kid is so generous and down to earth…the best of all the star kids.” “This is what we call to give respect and earn respect… love it!!! Keep up this attribute!!” noted a third individual.

On the work front, Babil Khan has bagged the opportunity to star in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming web series, The Railway Men. R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma have also been roped in. The series is touted to be inspired by the courageous railway workers in Bhopal who were present during the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.