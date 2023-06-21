Babil Pens Moving Post For His 'Baba' Irrfan Khan: 'You Loved Being A Father More Than Being An Actor'

The legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. He was undoubtedly one of the best actors in the film industry and is still remembered for his exemplary roles. Babil Khan, the son of the late actor, fondly reminisced about his father and shared an emotional post on his Instagram on Wednesday. Babil penned a long note and expressed how much he misses him.

Babil posted an old picture of his father Irrfan, at the 2009 Oscars, wearing a stunning black suit and holding the statuette proudly. Babil Khan wrote, “Those eyes that watch a validation that you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, i’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than ‘understanding and intellect’, and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known."

Babil added that what his father had in the archives seemed impossible for him in relation to his acting career. He said he’s aware that the story of any film has a planned narrative, but the change is brought on by the skill of the performer. He wrote, “But the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms."

Further, Babil mentioned how his father would look at him and his sibling Ayaan as if they were the most precious people in his life, even as Irrfan had achieved extraordinary success as an actor in his life. He added, “Just in those moments, I realised you loved being a father more than being an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world."

The actor concluded his note by saying that he feels he didn’t value his love and concern enough, and now, he misses his laughter.

Babil Khan made his film debut with Netflix’s Qala in 2022. Currently, he is working on the web series The Railway Men.