There’s been a lot of hype around Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo, which recently had another addition to its star cast. Fans are expecting it to be a blockbuster as it is part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe. The star-studded lineup is another reason why they are pinning their hopes on the film. From Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s reunion after several years to Sanjay Dutt featuring as the villain, there are loads to look forward to in Leo. Now, Ponniyin Selvan fame actor Babu Antony has also joined the film.

The news of Sanjay Dutt joining Leo came just a few days ago when Lokesh posted a photograph with him and Vijay on social media. Babu posted a picture with former football player IM Vijayan on March 10 on his Facebook page with the caption, “Happened to meet with our own IM Vijayan at Delhi Airport while travelling to film for Leo. Arthur Antony Alex Antony Babu Antony.” The caption clearly states that Babu Antony is heading to Kashmir to join the shooting of Leo.

Leo is set in the same universe as Lokesh’s Vikram and Kaithi. Hence, fans are expecting cameos, along the lines of Suriya’s role in Vikram. Not just that, the cine buffs are also expecting actors to crossover and unite on screen while Rolex plays the big bad guy of the cinematic universe.

Two videos that gathered the most attention from the audience were the Bloody Sweet Promo of the film, which announced the title; and the other one is of Sanjay Dutt’s arrival in Kashmir to meet Vijay and Lokesh.

Leo is expected to release around Diwali this year. The cast also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja and Priya Anand in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by S S Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio. The music for the film will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander, one of the favourites in the Tamil film industry.

