Babu Antony Roped In For Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next With Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth recently completed filming his upcoming film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya. His next release, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is scheduled for a grand release next month. As per a recent interview with actor Babu Antony, Rajinikanth is expected to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The film is likely to be produced by Lyca Productions.

Currently, on a break, Rajinikanth is preparing for the release of his films Jailer and Lal Salaam, creating much anticipation among his fans. In an exciting update, actor Babu Antony shared in a recent interview with a Malayalam channel that he is in discussions for a role in Rajinikanth’s next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It’s worth noting that actor Babu Antony is also part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay. Adding to the speculation around Thalaivar 171, Rathna Kumar, who worked with Lokesh on Leo, shared a picture with the director on social media, captioning it as “New Beginnings.” This post has further fueled rumours about Rajinikanth’s potential collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film. Fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements to know more about this exciting project.

Rajinikanth’s last appearance was in director Siruthai Siva’s film Annatthe, which received a mixed-to-negative response from both critics and the audience. However, the superstar is now gearing up for the release of Jailer. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Jackie Shroff in significant roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film, adding further anticipation to its release.

In Aishwarya’s film Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth takes on an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. As per reports, the movie is set to hit theatres later this year, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Rajinikanth on the big screen.