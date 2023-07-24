Baby Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya To Star In Geetha Arts' Upcoming Film? Deets Inside

Vaishnavi Chaitanya has impressed everyone with her fantastic performance in the latest release, Baby. The film is written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, and apart from Vaishnavi, it also stars Anand Deverakonda and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. So far, the film has received a positive response from the audience, with people flocking to theatres to see it.

Vaishnavi’s performance has been loved by the audience and people are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects. Now, there has been news floating around that the Baby actress has received an offer from a renowned production house in Tollywood named Geetha Arts.

According to reports, Geetha Arts, run by Allu Aravind and his family, were highly impressed by Vaishanvi’s performance in Baby, and there have been talks between the production house and the actress for another project as a lead. Reportedly, the film is a female-oriented story and the makers want Vaishanvi to lead the project.

Reportedly, Vaishnavi had also worked with the banner in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, where she played Allu Arjun’s younger sister. Even Allu appreciated her for her performance in Baby. Apart from that, Vaishnavi has also received an offer from Allu Sirish for a film with the same production house.

Recently, Vaishnavi revealed that it took her more than eight years to land herself a lead role in a film. Before that, she used to do supporting roles and was not able to prove her mettle as an actress. She had even decided to move away from film acting and start making YouTube shorts and Reels as well. However, she played the lead role in Baby and was able to prove her prowess as an actress.

Baby was released on July 14 and has been doing well at the box office. So far, the film has collected around Rs 41.20 crore in India. The film was produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. The music in the film was by Vijay Bulgani, and the cinematography was handled by MN Balreddy.