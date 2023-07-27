Baby Receives Overwhelming Praise From Director Vignesh Shivan; Tamil Remake On Cards?

Baby, the Telugu movie directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, has captivated the hearts of the audience and received accolades for its exceptional storytelling and performances. Starring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, Nagendra Babu, Mounika Reddy, and others, the film’s remarkable success has prompted praise from several Telugu superstars and industry insiders.

Among those who extended their admiration for the film was Vignesh Shivan, husband of acclaimed actress Nayantara. Vignesh Shivan congratulated the team, praising the new generation of filmmakers for their record-breaking success. His post quickly went viral, drawing attention to the film’s triumph.

In response to Vignesh Shivan’s words of appreciation, director Sai Rajesh reposted his story and tagged lead actor Anand Deverakonda. Expressing gratitude, Sai Rajesh conveyed his admiration for Vignesh Shivan’s film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and expressed excitement about the positive response to Baby.

Following this exchange, speculations have emerged about the possibility of a Tamil remake of the successful Telugu film Baby, hinting at the potential to captivate audiences in a new linguistic region.

The film Baby has demonstrated its box office prowess, amassing an impressive gross collection of Rs 66 crore. On its tenth day, it raked in nearly Rs 3.4 crore, building on its initial earnings of Rs 2.6 crore. This commercial success has secured the film a prominent place among the top-grossing Telugu films, ranking at the impressive 9th position.

One of the notable aspects of Baby is its ability to achieve great success on a modest budget of 10 crore, underscoring the power of a strong storyline and exceptional performances that transcend production costs. Sai Rajesh’s directorial prowess shines as he navigates the complexities of youth, love, and life transitions, resonating with the audience on an emotional level.

The film’s musical score, composed by Vijay, beautifully complements the narrative, enhancing the emotional connection for viewers. Anand Deverakonda’s portrayal of a suffering lover grappling with betrayal and heartbreak has garnered praise, showcasing his versatile talent as an actor.

Baby has struck a chord with the audience, creating a strong connection that has contributed significantly to its resounding success. The film’s global appeal is evident as it continues to run successfully worldwide, grossing almost Rs 50 crore in collections beyond Indian shores.