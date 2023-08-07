Baby Released In Telugu States With Additional Scenes, Song

In the midst of high-budget and pan-Indian cinematic releases, the Telugu film industry has witnessed a surprise blockbuster in the form of Baby. Directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles, the movie stormed into theatres on July 14, defying expectations and amassing a remarkable Box Office collection of over Rs 60 crore. Buoyed by its overwhelming reception, the filmmakers are geared up to enhance the film’s experience by introducing additional scenes and a song.

The updated version of Baby is set to grace screens today across the Telugu-speaking states, igniting excitement among those who have already experienced this heartwarming love story. Produced by SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers, the film boasts music composed by Vijay Bulganin, while the visual canvas is expertly painted by cinematographer MN Balareddy.

While its production budget was a modest Rs 10 crore, Baby swiftly raced past Rs 40 crore in its inaugural week, leaving the industry stunned. Amidst its theatrical success, reports have surfaced suggesting the filmmakers’ intention to bring the movie to the digital realm. The updated edition of the film will soon grace the digital platform, with its anticipated release on Aha, a prominent Telugu OTT platform, scheduled for September.

At the heart of Baby lies a narrative peppered with romance and bold scenes that have taken the audience by storm. In a candid interview, Vaishnavi Chaitanya revealed that she initially harboured apprehensions regarding such scenes. However, with the support of the film crew, she found her comfort zone, which eased her into the role. The actress shared her experience of enacting intimate and romantic sequences, highlighting the conducive atmosphere on set that allowed her to channel her performance.

Baby unfolds as a modern romantic drama, weaving a tale of love within a contemporary backdrop. Anchored by Vaishnavi and Anand’s characters, the story traces their affection from childhood, but their bond faces tribulations when the actress enters an engineering college. As her life transforms, the consequences of these changes gradually unfurl, steering the narrative into uncharted territories.