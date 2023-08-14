Bachelor In Paradise Star Jade Roper Shares Tragic News Of Her Miscarriage: 'I'm Forever Changed'

Jade Roper Tolbert, known for her appearance on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise, has shared the distressing news of her missed miscarriage on social media. In her post, Jade candidly revealed the intricacies of this uncommon occurrence, wherein fetal growth halts within the womb without apparent physical indications of miscarriage, thus shedding light on the emotional turmoil she is currently facing.

The post featured a carousel of images that captured the emotional rollercoaster she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, have been going through. The first photo showed Jade cradling her baby bump in a mirror selfie while the subsequent images depicted ultrasounds of her unborn child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper)

In her caption, Jade wrote, “I’ve been struggling with what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love, and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for a short amount of time. I am forever changed."

Jade further shared that she is currently undergoing a missed miscarriage, where the baby’s development and heart have stopped, but her body has not yet naturally released the pregnancy. She expressed her hope for a natural process, relying on timing and her body’s natural course under the guidance of her healthcare provider. While she carries the baby with pride and cherishes the time left, she also acknowledged the profound challenges and devastation that come with this experience. She concluded the caption with a heartfelt message to her unborn child, writing, “So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert’s love story began on the reality show Bachelor in Paradise. After leaving the show as an engaged couple, they took the next step in 2016 by exchanging vows. Since then, their bond has flourished, and they have joyfully welcomed three children into their growing family. Their bond was tested in 2021 when Jade faced postpartum depression after the birth of her second child. The actress openly shared her struggles and eventual recovery, becoming an inspiration to many who silently battle the same challenges.