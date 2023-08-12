Back From Vacation, Mahesh Babu To Start Working For Guntur Kaaram

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has been capturing attention with his upcoming project Guntur Kaaram. The film, which has already piqued public interest with its intriguing first look, is set to resume shooting after a brief break. Following a vacation in London, Mahesh Babu is now back in Hyderabad and ready to embark on the next phase of filming. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to release on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, January 12, 2024.

The latest reports indicate that the new schedule of Guntur Kaaram is set to commence on August 16. Both female leads, Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary, will actively participate in this schedule. Sreeleela has been cast as Mahesh Babu’s romantic counterpart, while Meenakshii Chaudhary will take on a supporting role in the film.

Guntur Kaaram generated substantial buzz when its makers unveiled the first look of Mahesh Babu on his birthday. The star exuded charisma as he portrayed his character lighting a beedi in a lungi, paired with a stylish shirt. This distinctive look quickly became a sensation on social media platforms.

In a significant casting revelation, prominent actress Ramya Krishnan has been confirmed for a pivotal role in Guntur Kaaram. This reunion marks Mahesh and Ramya’s return to the screen together after they collaborate in the 2004 film Nani. The film also features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, Jayaram, and other notable actors. Guntur Kaaram is a joint production by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments.

The film’s narrative centres around Guntur Karam, a central figure in the city’s underworld. His story takes an intriguing turn when he falls in love with a journalist determined to expose the city’s illegal activities. This captivating premise is the brainchild of writer-director Trivikram Srinivas.

Guntur Kaaram has encountered its share of controversies, notably when actress Pooja Hegde departed from the project. Reports indicated that her demand for a remuneration of Rs 4 crore prompted the production team to explore alternative options.