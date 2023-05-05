CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Throws His UNDERWEAR At Crowd During Mumbai Concert
2-MIN READ

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Throws His UNDERWEAR At Crowd During Mumbai Concert

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai. (Pic: BookMyShow/Instagram)

Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai. (Pic: BookMyShow/Instagram)

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean was seen throwing his underwear at a section of the crowd gathered to watch the group perform in Mumbai.

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean was seen throwing his underwear at the crowd in Mumbai during their first of the two India concerts. Backstreet Boys landed in Mumbai earlier this week to perform in India for the first time in 13 years. In videos going viral from the concert, the members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — set the stage on fire by performing their hit numbers.

While fans cheered the group on as they performed their iconic songs, a video of AJ McLean throwing his underwear at the crowd has surfaced online. As shared by Zoom TV, the Backstreet Boys member was seen walking up to the extended stage area with his underwear in his hand and greeting the crowd. Waving the garment, he teases the crowd. He eventually throws it as a section of the crowd and loud cheers followed.

Backstreet Boys fans are not unfamiliar with the sight. Earlier this year, during a concert in Manila, one of the members was seen doing the same. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes, Natasha Dalal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Malaika Arora, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar and Meezan Jafri were among the many stars who attended the Mumbai concert of Backstreet Boys.

Band members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson with their dreamy personas and synchronised steps had fans spellbound right from the start until the very end, seamlessly transitioning from one hit to the next, never missing a beat with their electrifying dance moves and chemistry as a group was nothing short of spectacular. They performed their hit numbers, including ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’ was sung unanimously by the entire crowd. The Backstree Boys threw all they had at Mumbai showering the crowds with incredible love and as a tribute to India’s 30-year old fan love, they infused the city into their famed single calling it ‘I Want It Mumbai’s Way’

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. backstreet boys
  2. hollywood
first published:May 05, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated:May 05, 2023, 10:10 IST