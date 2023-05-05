Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Throws His UNDERWEAR At Crowd During Mumbai Concert

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean was seen throwing his underwear at the crowd in Mumbai during their first of the two India concerts. Backstreet Boys landed in Mumbai earlier this week to perform in India for the first time in 13 years. In videos going viral from the concert, the members — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — set the stage on fire by performing their hit numbers.

While fans cheered the group on as they performed their iconic songs, a video of AJ McLean throwing his underwear at the crowd has surfaced online. As shared by Zoom TV, the Backstreet Boys member was seen walking up to the extended stage area with his underwear in his hand and greeting the crowd. Waving the garment, he teases the crowd. He eventually throws it as a section of the crowd and loud cheers followed.

Backstreet Boys fans are not unfamiliar with the sight. Earlier this year, during a concert in Manila, one of the members was seen doing the same. Watch the video below:

Not at them changing in a box on stage and giving their underwear to fans… #BACKSTREETSBACKINMNL #BackstreetBoys #BSBinManila pic.twitter.com/Dnj4iiTJHl— ♡ MeMoRie ♡ (@wela0723) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes, Natasha Dalal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Malaika Arora, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar and Meezan Jafri were among the many stars who attended the Mumbai concert of Backstreet Boys.

Band members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson with their dreamy personas and synchronised steps had fans spellbound right from the start until the very end, seamlessly transitioning from one hit to the next, never missing a beat with their electrifying dance moves and chemistry as a group was nothing short of spectacular. They performed their hit numbers, including ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’ was sung unanimously by the entire crowd. The Backstree Boys threw all they had at Mumbai showering the crowds with incredible love and as a tribute to India’s 30-year old fan love, they infused the city into their famed single calling it ‘I Want It Mumbai’s Way’

