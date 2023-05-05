Backstreet Boys' Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor Lead Celeb Roll Call

The Backstreet Boys brought their signature pop sound to Mumbai, India, and the result was nothing short of electric! The iconic boy band took the stage at Jio Gardens, igniting the crowd with their energetic performance. Fans and celebrities alike, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, and Shraddha Kapoor, swayed to the tunes of the band’s greatest hits. And, as expected, social media was flooded with photos and videos of the unforgettable night. It was truly a blast from the past that had everyone singing, dancing, and reminiscing about the good old days.

At the concert, Shraddha Kapoor, Natasha Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez showed off their unique styles at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor rocked a cool and casual look with blue jeans, a white crop top, and a red cap, perfect for jamming out to the boy band’s hits. Meanwhile, Natasha kept it casual with a crop top, shorts, and an oversized shrug, accessorized with white sneakers and hoop earrings. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, opted for a more comfy outfit. After the concert, she gushed about her love for the Backstreet Boys, calling it a dream come true to see them perform live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Backstreet Boys left the audience spellbound with their mesmerizing performance. Their famous hits, including I Wanna Be With You, Everybody, Don’t Want You Back, The Call, and more, had the crowd singing along and dancing to their beats. The group also paid tribute to the city of Mumbai by modifying the lyrics of their iconic song, I Want It That Way, to I Want It Mumbai’s Way. The fans were thrilled and couldn’t resist joining in on the fun. The band members, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, also interacted with the audience, with Brian even greeting them in Hindi and inquiring about their well-being.

Upon their arrival earlier this week in Mumbai, the Backstreet Boys were given a grand welcome at their hotel. In a video, Carter expressed his astonishment, stating, “We just arrived at the hotel near Mumbai and this is the first time I have ever seen this in my entire career, with the hotel staff dancing on a dope remix.” The hotel staff created a captivating Bollywood-style dance performance by remixing the band’s songs. Carter captioned the video, stating that it was a cool surprise to witness the enthusiastic performance and that it was a testament to the band’s fans’ worldwide presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

The group is presently on the DNA World Tour and has arrived in India after a long gap of 13 years. The boy band will hold their next performance at Airia Mall located in Gurugram on May 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here