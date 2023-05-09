Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Duo Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Look Cool As They Get Clicked At Airport

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be soon seen sharing the screen in an action thriller film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action drama has already created a lot of buzz among the fans after the makers announced its release date. It has blocked next year’s Eid slot. Well, today both the actors were spotted at the airport. They were looking cool in casuals.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see both actors opted for casual yet stylish looks which caught everyone’s attention. The two actors, who have both established themselves as major action heroes in the industry, were seen wearing comfortable outfits that reflected their styles. Akshay Kumar donned a black jacket with matching joggers and a pair of green colour sneakers. The actor completed his look with a black cap and a backpack. While Tiger Shroff opted for a more sporty look, wearing a blue shirt paired with blue denim. The actor’s muscular physique was on display. Both were seen nonstop talking with each other.

Recently, Akshay shared three posts on his Instagram handle and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024.” The film also stars Prithviraj Sukuraman who will be seen in a powerful antagonist role. This magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release in five languages.

