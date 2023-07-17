Badshah Makes Shocking Claims Against Honey Singh, 'He Made Us Sign Blank Papers; I Was Scared'

Singer-rapper Badshah recently opened up about his well-known tiff with popular rapper Honey Singh. Badshah revealed that he and Honey Singh were members of a band called Mafia Mundeer which singers Raftaar, Ikka and Lil’ Golu also later joined. In a podcast interview, Badshah called Honey self-centred and said that the latter mainly focused on his solo career.

Badshah recently featured on Raj Shamani’s podcast and remembered his old band, saying, “Mafia Mundeer was a thought and like-minded people got together. Primarily it was just me and Honey. In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls. But till the time we were in Mafia Mundeer, we never met. If we had met, maybe things would have been different."

“We made songs but they were not released. Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out Get Up Jawani," he added.

“We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centred. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase," Badshah said.

Mafia Mundeer broke up in 2012 after its members split up. The band gave many hits including Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri and Delhi Ke Deewane among others. Honey Singh had become popular with the audience in 2011 after the release of his songs Lak 28 Kudi Da and Angreji Beat.