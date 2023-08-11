Badshah Celebrates Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary; Says 'It Is Not Meant For The Faint-Hearted

Badshah, a big name in Indian music, talked about why hip-hop matters as the genre turns 50. He says it’s important to mix old and new hip-hop and likes how real and free it is. During a chat with Hindustan Times, he said that he’s proud to be a hip-hop artist. In 2006, Badshah began his journey as a hip-hop artist, and now, 17 years later, he’s a huge name in Indian music. Not only is he a top musician, but he’s also played a big role in hip-hop’s growth in India. “This day is a testimony to the cultural relevance of the genre and how hip-hop has become foundational. But we need to focus on building the future narrative, rather than celebrating it on one day. As the world celebrates 50 years of hip-hop, it shouldn’t be about just one artiste, one region or one culture. I’d love for the new wave of hip-hop and the older generation across the world to coexist. Hip-hop is now beyond being a global phenomenon; it’s the foundation of pop culture all over the world,” he said.

On being asked what he loves about the genre, he said, “Hip-hop is not meant for the faint-hearted. It has erupted from a place of authenticity, where artistes are able to put themselves out there in a very no-holds-barred manner. Hip-hop doesn’t let you get stuck in a box and or have anyone dictate to you what can make the cut. It gives you freedom and fluidity."

When Badshah began his journey as a hip-hop artist, the genre wasn’t very popular in India. On being asked if it was hard to get people to understand the type of music he wanted to create, he said that growing up, it was really tough to think big since he came from a middle-class background. However, music gave him the strength to dream. “I didn’t care much about what others felt because it almost felt like hip-hop was my inner sanctum. In my early days, it was tough for me to say, ‘I can build from rock bottom’, but hip-hop was a test for my testimony,” he said.