Badshah Finally Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours With Isha Rikhi, Says 'This is Super...'

Rapper Badshah has finally reacted to his wedding rumours with his actress-girlfriend Isha Rikhi. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that he will be tying the knot with his Punjabi girlfriend soon. Responding to these rumours, he took to his official Instagram handle to write, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala."

Take a look:

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that the rapper will marry Rikhi this month. A source close to the Kala Chashma singer claimed that Badshah and Rikhi will have a “gurdwara wedding in north India” soon. For the uninitiated, Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who made her debut in 2013 with the film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. The film also starred Sippy Gill and Om Puri among others in the lead. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 which also starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Reportedly, Badshah and Rikhi have been dating for a year now. They met at a party via one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine. They tied the knot in 2012 but parted ways in 2019. They are now co-parents to their daughter, Jessamy Grace Masih Singh.

