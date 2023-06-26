Badshah Issues Clarification After ‘BTS Biba’ Words In Bloody Daddy Song Triggers Backlash

Korean boy band BTS has garnered an enormous global following, known as the ARMY, whose devotion knows no bounds. These passionate fans expressed their displeasure towards Badshah, following the release of the rapper’s latest song titled Issa Vibe from the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. It was revealed that the rapper had used the Punjabi word ‘bibba’ with BTS’ name, which they believed translated to a pretty woman BTS. In response to the criticism, Badshah took to his Twitter handle to offer an explanation. He wrote, “Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS ‘BIEBER’ (ear with hearing aid emoji)," with ‘Bieber’ referring to the popular singer Justin Bieber.

Playlist mein Bad Bunny, BTS, Bieber.— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 21, 2023

Fans of BTS were relieved that the confusion had been cleared up and they appreciated Badshah’s efforts in providing an explanation.

One user stated that they had been informing others that it was actually Bieber but encountered confusion due to the captions and lyric videos.

Thank you for clearing it up! I have been telling people it's Beiber but the captions and all lyric videos say biba so it caused a lot of confusion— ~ gxrram⁷ ~ | FESTA¹⁰ (@gxrrqm) June 21, 2023

Another individual expressed frustration at being misunderstood and appreciated Badshah for providing clarification.

Look i said that but noo y'all just …… Leave thank you sir for clearing 😊— Joonie⁷ 🔍⍤⃝🥢Festa¹⁰ (@jksoundarya) June 22, 2023

A fan on Twitter apologized on behalf of the ARMY and thanked the rapper for mentioning BTS in his song.

Badshah sir, I'm apologizing from my fandom. Thankyou for clearing it🙇 and Thankyou for mentioning BTS in your song. We appreciate that💜— Swasti Sharma (@SwastiS01946113) June 23, 2023

A user even suggested a collaboration between Badshah and BTS, expressing excitement about the potential outcome.

Do a Collab with Bts please it's gonna be 💥💥💥— Joonie⁷ 🔍⍤⃝🥢Festa¹⁰ (@jksoundarya) June 22, 2023

Another person thanked Badshah for clarifying the situation and assured him that some ARMY members had simply misunderstood.

Thank you for clearing. Some army just misunderstood you. Don’t mind.— T‌‌⁷🥳TAKE TWO💜 (@TushiLoves7BTS) June 22, 2023

#BadshahSaySorryToBTS. Badshah has insuled BTS.He say BTS BIBA in the new song but biba means pretty women pic.twitter.com/1mBomtStZP— STARYU (@_STARYU_16) June 22, 2023

In May, Badshah faced criticism for another song titled Sanak. The lyrics of the song stirred controversy as it involved the use of Lord Shiva’s name (Bholenath) alongside some explicit words. A priest from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, expressed his disapproval and demanded that the rapper remove God’s name from the lyrics. The priest stated that he will file an FIR against him if the necessary changes were not made.

Following the objection, the rapper shared a note expressing his regret and stated that he never intended to offend anyone’s sentiments. In response to the controversy, the rapper claimed that he has modified certain parts of the song and initiated the process of replacing the original version with the edited one.