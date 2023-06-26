CHANGE LANGUAGE
Badshah Issues Clarification After 'BTS Biba' Words In Bloody Daddy Song Triggers Backlash
2-MIN READ

Badshah Issues Clarification After ‘BTS Biba’ Words In Bloody Daddy Song Triggers Backlash

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

BTS fans welcomed Badshah’s clarification.

Badshah explained that the lyrics of the Bloody Daddy song Issa Vibe actually had a reference to singer Just Bieber and not BTS.

Korean boy band BTS has garnered an enormous global following, known as the ARMY, whose devotion knows no bounds. These passionate fans expressed their displeasure towards Badshah, following the release of the rapper’s latest song titled Issa Vibe from the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. It was revealed that the rapper had used the Punjabi word ‘bibba’ with BTS’ name, which they believed translated to a pretty woman BTS. In response to the criticism, Badshah took to his Twitter handle to offer an explanation. He wrote, “Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS ‘BIEBER’ (ear with hearing aid emoji)," with ‘Bieber’ referring to the popular singer Justin Bieber.

Fans of BTS were relieved that the confusion had been cleared up and they appreciated Badshah’s efforts in providing an explanation.

One user stated that they had been informing others that it was actually Bieber but encountered confusion due to the captions and lyric videos.

Another individual expressed frustration at being misunderstood and appreciated Badshah for providing clarification.

RELATED NEWS

A fan on Twitter apologized on behalf of the ARMY and thanked the rapper for mentioning BTS in his song.

A user even suggested a collaboration between Badshah and BTS, expressing excitement about the potential outcome.

Another person thanked Badshah for clarifying the situation and assured him that some ARMY members had simply misunderstood.

In May, Badshah faced criticism for another song titled Sanak. The lyrics of the song stirred controversy as it involved the use of Lord Shiva’s name (Bholenath) alongside some explicit words. A priest from the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, expressed his disapproval and demanded that the rapper remove God’s name from the lyrics. The priest stated that he will file an FIR against him if the necessary changes were not made.

Following the objection, the rapper shared a note expressing his regret and stated that he never intended to offend anyone’s sentiments. In response to the controversy, the rapper claimed that he has modified certain parts of the song and initiated the process of replacing the original version with the edited one.

