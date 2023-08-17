Badshah, King, Harrdy Sandhu, MC Stan Pose With AP Dhillon At Special Screening Of 'First Of A Kind'

AP Dhillon is back in the game and he is truly bringing his A-game with his latest music video, ‘With You’ which also stars Banita Sandhu. However, that is simply not all – Dhillon has also got his fans and followers intrigued with news about an upcoming documentary series too titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. At a special screening of the docuseries, that was organised on Wednesday, several prominent faces from the music industry graced the occasion, including Badshah, King, Harrdy Sandhu, MC Stan to name a few.

Popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared a couple of videos on their social media timeline. In one of them, Badshah posed with Harrdy Sandhu and King at the venue. While Badshah wore a black jacket with black T-Shirt and black pants, Harrdy Sandhu spotted a funky blue co-ord set. King wore a black shirt and brown trousers. A different clip showed MC Stan giving hugs to AP Dhillon, Badshah and King. He later joined them for a photo-op with the paps. The former Bigg Boss winner and rapper wore a printe black-tshirt and faded blue denim jeans.

Check out the clips.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, August 18. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.