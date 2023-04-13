Badshah Says No to Music Trends, Claims 'We Were the Ones Who Started the Trend' | Exclusive

Badshah’s name in the Indian music industry is synonymous with trendy and chart-topping music. Born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the rapper has produced several tracks which have gone on to become viral trends and massive hits among fans. So when we asked the singer in an exclusive interview about how musicians such as him keep up with the changing music formats, he rightfully claimed that they don’t ‘adapt’, rather they start the trend. He told News18.com, “I haven’t adapted to any trends. We were probably the ones who started the trend. I think music should be mutually exclusive to anything that affects the quality of it."

The rapper recently performed at the Royal Stag Boombox along with other singers. The show saw the fusion of Bollywood with hip-hop to create a new sound. Talking about it, he said, “It’s always fun to explore different dimensions in music. Even if you’ve exploded once, I think times change, in fact, every passing year, the dimensions of music switch. It’s always fun to explore different dimensions at different times."

Badshah added that the best part about this collaboration was stepping out of his comfort zone and challenging himself as an artist.

He also spoke about the rising popularity of hip-hop and opined that it is set to become a major force record in the future. “With the new generation having access to all sorts of music and hip-hop being one of the major genres across the world, hip-hop is set to become a major force record in the future," he shared. He also expressed that Indian music can also go to great heights if it is real and authentic. When asked about the world domination of K-pop music and whether Indian music can have the same impact, he answered, “Absolutely. As long as it’s real Indian music, I think it’s folk music which is the most authentic and ethnic form of music that is going to grow out."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here