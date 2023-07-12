CHANGE LANGUAGE
Badshah Takes An Indirect Dig At Adipurush On India's Best Dancer 3; Says, '600 Crore Ke..'
1-MIN READ

Badshah Takes An Indirect Dig At Adipurush On India’s Best Dancer 3; Says, ‘600 Crore Ke..’

Curated By: Ananya Nair

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Badshah was promothing India's Got Talent when he took an indirect dig at Adipurush.

Badshah was promothing India's Got Talent when he took an indirect dig at Adipurush.

In a recent episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 3, rapper Badshah takes an indirect jibe on Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

Ever since Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been released, it has been facing immense backlash from the audience. Several celebrities too including Mukesh Khanna, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Vindu Dara Singh and Karan Suchak among others also slammed the film. The latest on the list is rapper Badshah.

Recently, Badhshah took an indirect dig at Prabhas’ film when he joined the latest episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 3. Amidst all the performances, contestant Shivanshu Soni’s Ramayana act received praise from the judges. Interestingly, Badshah complimented the dancer-choreographer duo for their impressive choreography with a witty remark. The Kala Chashma singer said, “600 crores ke bina 600 crores vali feel de di aapne".

For the unversed, directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is also based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana and is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500–600 crore. While Prabhas plays the role of Raghav in the movie, Kriti essays the role of Janaki and Saif of Lankesh. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

However, ever since the film’s release, it has been facing severe backlash from all on social media. While people have expressed disappointment with the film’s dialogues, the makers changed the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue last month.

Earlier this month, Adipurush’s dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir Shukla also took to his social media handle to extend his unconditional apology for hurting people’s sentiments. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation," he wrote. Check out his tweet here:

Adipurush was released on June 16.

first published:July 12, 2023, 12:38 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 12:38 IST