Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt No Longer In SLB Film? Here's What We Know | Exclusive

A while back, a report claimed that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been roped in as the leads in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Baiju Bawra. Speculatively, the magnum opus was all set to go on floors in early 2024 after Sanjay wraps up the shoot of his Netflix show, Heeramandi, in December this year.

While it has left their fans excited and intrigued to see the Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani duo come together for the third time, a source now exclusively tells News18 that reports surrounding the cast is not true. “Baiju Bawra is the most speculated film of the year because of the high interest in SLB’s projects. But there is nothing confirmed when it comes to casting," states an independent industry source. They further add, “Only SLB knows who he wants for it, it is all visualised in his mind."

Apparently, this film is a remake of the 1955 film, Baiju Bawra, starring late actors Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. A story of a musician, it was set against the backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court.

In a Pinkvilla report earlier, it was mentioned that the discussion between Ranveer and Sanjay was going on for a long time. “Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the longest time and after all the ups and down through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra. The finances were an issue but Ranveer has always been an actor to chase the craft and script over monies and hence has decided to get into a deal that benefits Bhansali to put in all the monies in making the film. Baiju Bawra is expected to take off in early 2024,” a source told them. Rumour mills were also abuzz that actor Ranbir Kapoor had turned down the film but then a source close to the filmmaker cleared the air stating that he wasn’t even approached for the role.

Earlier, Ranveer and Sanjay have collaborated on blockbuster hits like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Alia, on the other hand, has been directed by the filmmaker in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).