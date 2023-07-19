Baipan Bhari Deva Collects Rs 62 Crore In 18 days, Earns Blockbuster Tag

Marathi movie Baipan Bhari Deva, featuring six women as sisters in lead roles, is currently making waves at the box office, smashing records. The film has already earned the coveted title of a blockbuster. Released on June 30, the film, directed by Kedar Shinde, has achieved an unprecedented feat by amassing a staggering Rs 62 crore in just 18 days, delighting both audiences and critics alike.

Produced by Madhuri Bhosale, the movie was crafted on a modest budget of Rs 5 crore. Director Kedar Shinde had earlier shared the film’s first-week collection, which stood at an impressive Rs 12.5 crore, setting the stage for its triumphant journey in the subsequent weeks. The film’s miraculous start paved the way for history-making box office success.

This Marathi cinematic gem has achieved remarkable milestones, recording the highest single-day collection in Marathi cinema with Rs 6.10 crore. It garnered Rs 13.50 crore in its second weekend after the release, marking the highest weekend collection for the movie. By the end of its first ten days in theaters, Baipan Bhari Deva had accumulated an astounding Rs 26.19 crore.

The net box office collection for the film’s first week reached Rs 12.50 crore, surging further to Rs 24.85 crore in its second week. The movie’s exceptional journey saw it amass a cumulative box office collection of Rs 37.35 crore after just two weeks in theaters. Its remarkable run didn’t stop there, as the film continued to enthrall audiences and earn significant revenue during subsequent weekends.

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Baipan Bhari Deva boasts an all-star ensemble cast, including Suruchi Adarkar, Suchitra Badekar, Rohini Hattangadi, Shilpa Navalkar, Sukanya Kulkarni, and Deepa Parab, each delivering captivating performances. The film revolves around the story of six sisters, united by circumstances to participate in the Mangalagaur tournament, providing the foundation for an entertaining and engaging plot. The enthralling narrative is brought to life through the masterful writing of Vaishali Naik and Omakar Mangesh Dutt.