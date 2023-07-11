Baipan Bhari Deva Fame Suchitra Speaks About Her Husband Aadesh Bandekar And Their Chemistry

Suchitra Bandekar, a well-known actress, and her husband Aadesh Bandekar often set the internet abuzz with their loveable chemistry. In a recent interview with BBC Marathi, Suchitra shared a heartwarming story about Aadesh Bandekar which has once again created quite a stir on the internet. During an interview with BBC Marathi, Suchitra Bandekar was asked about her reaction if Aadesh Bandekar had an extramarital affair.

“I could relate to the character I portrayed, but I couldn’t relate her story to my own life. Thankfully, Aadesh is very well-behaved and doesn’t indulge in such activities. Otherwise, he knows that I would react four times the way Pallavi reacted in the film," she stated in a witty response. This funny remark by Suchitra Bandekar has gained significant popularity.

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Baipan Bhari Deva boasts a stellar cast including Vandana Gupte, Rohini Hattangadi, Suchitra Bandekar, Sukanya Mone, Shilpa Navalkar, and Deepa Parab in prominent roles. Released on June 30th, the film revolves around the lives of six sisters.

Since its release, the film has been gaining immense momentum, surpassing expectations at the box office. Within the first week of its release, the film grossed a remarkable Rs 12.50 crores. Following this, in the second week alone, it amassed revenue of a staggering Rs 26 crores. The film is backed by Madhuri Bhosale. With music composed by the talented duo Sai-Piyush, the cinematography of the film is handled by Vasudeo Rane.

Suchitra Bandekar is best known for films including Singham, Simmba, and Jhimma. Some of her other notable projects entail Ranangan, Ishq Wala Love, Rama Madhav, Full 3 Dhamaal, and Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming television soap including Gahire Pani, Vahini Saheb, and Aabhaas Ha.

Meanwhile, Aadesh Bandekar is a renowned Marathi actor, TV host, and prominent leader affiliated with Shiv Sena. Aadesh gained immense popularity as the host of the long-running Marathi game show Home Minister on Zee Marathi. Apart from this, he is best known for Almost Sufal Sampoorna, Tharla Tar Mag, and Asa Mee Ashi Tee. Soon, the actor is going to feature in the recently released episodes of Tharla Tar Mag.