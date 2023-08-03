WATCH: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra Recreates Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka Steps

Remember little girl Munni from Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, she is no longer a kid. Harshaali Malhotra who appeared in 2015 is often spotted by paparazzi in and around the city and remains quite active on social media. Recently, she caught the attention of her followers by participating in the trending What Jhumka challenge. Harshaali, 15, shared a video of her taking on the challenge and absolutely aced the trend.

In the video, Harshaali Malhotra recreated the popular steps of What Jhumka song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Her dance video received an outpouring of appreciation from her fans, who are awestruck by her moves. Many couldn’t help but notice the remarkable transformation of the young child artist into a stunning young lady. Her dance moves garnered compliments from all corners. One fan commented, “Munni looks even cuter now than in her childhood."

Check out the video here:

Released on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a gap of 7 years. The film also stars an impressive ensemble cast, including Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Anjali Anand.

Harshaali Malhotra’s portrayal of Shahida (Munni), a young Muslim girl from Pakistan, in the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan catapulted her to immense popularity. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film became a massive hit for Salman Khan and received widespread critical acclaim, with Harshaali’s performance being a standout highlight. Her performance earned her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut, making her the youngest nominee in that category. Additionally, she won the Screen Award for Best Child Artist, among other accolades.

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali made appearances in various television serials, including Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha. With a massive following of more than 1.8 million on Instagram at present, she regularly shares updates about herself, delighting her fans with glimpses into her daily life.