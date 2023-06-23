Balakrishna And Bobby’s Next To Hit The Big Screen On Sankranthi 2024

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently experiencing a great deal of excitement as he begins working on two new projects. On his birthday, June 10, Balakrishna started shooting for his 109th movie, tentatively titled NBK 109. The film is helmed by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra), who recently achieved tremendous success with the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. This collaboration between Balakrishna and Bobby Kolli is expected to be yet another remarkable venture in their respective careers.

The film unit of NBK 109 recently unveiled a poster that provided a glimpse into the movie’s theme. The poster depicted a box containing an assortment of weapons like axes, knives, and hammers, accompanied by the intriguing caption, “He is known to the world… but no one knows his world." The poster effectively sets the tone for an action-packed film, aligning with Balakrishna’s distinctive style and hinting at an engaging storyline that awaits the audience.

Sitara Entertainments, in a display of enthusiasm, used Twitter as a platform to announce the commencement of the project and introduce Bobby as the director. The production house shared a tweet stating, “Violence ka Visiting Card #NBK109 Officially launched today with a formal pooja ceremony Arriving Early 2024! #HappyBirthdayNBK." This announcement not only signifies the official initiation of the film but also indicates the projected release timeline, generating excitement among fans who can anticipate the film’s arrival in early 2024.

Although specific details regarding the cast and music director of the film are yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. Given the track record of Balakrishna and Bobby, this collaboration is highly anticipated to be a thrilling mass-action entertainer that will captivate the audience. The film is anticipated to release during the auspicious festival of Sankranti in 2024, adding to the excitement surrounding its launch. Fans can look forward to more announcements as the project progresses, building anticipation for what promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.