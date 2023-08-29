Ban On Shane Nigam And Sreenath Bhasi By Film Associations Revoked

Actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi found themselves embroiled in controversies earlier this year. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association banned both actors for their bad behaviour. Both Shane and Sreenath were accused of coming to the sets under the influence of drugs. Now, after a few months, the association has stepped in with the decision to revoke the ban on them. The ban was lifted after the actors penned a formal apology letter to the Producers’ Association, expressing guilt for their past behaviour.

In a recent turn of events, Sreenath Bhasi took a proactive approach to refund the advance payment he had received from two producers. Sreenath also made a sincere commitment saying that he will uphold professionalism and decency on set in the future. On the other hand, Shane Nigam’s recently released film RDX is running successfully in theatres. The adrenaline-pumping entertainer is receiving rave reviews for the actor’s performance.

It needs to be noted that while taking the decision to ban both actors, producer-director Ranjith, in a press conference, said, “We will not cooperate with actors who are addicted to drugs.” He further said that both the actors often come inebriated on film sets. Ranjith added, “There are many people who use drugs in the film industry. You cannot go along with such people.”

Besides being under the influence of drugs on set, Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi were accused of harassing the producers and not coming to work despite their commitment. Sreenath signed many films at the same time and was clueless about how to take it further. Reportedly, he had signed a contract to act in a film but left for London. There were many such complaints against Sreenath Bhasi.

Shane Nigam allegedly harassed producers in terms of remuneration. Reports of him walking out during a film shoot made headlines, a few days before he was banned in April this year. Reportedly, Shane used to arrive late on the set regularly.