Bangalore Days To Joji, A Look At Some Of Fahadh Faasil’s Best Works

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan in the role of Rathnavelu. His stint in the film was appreciated by the audience. Today, let’s take a look at some other films, where Fahadh Faasil showcased his versatility as an actor. Read on.

Maheshinte Prathikaram

Maheshinte Prathikaram (Mahesh’s Revenge) is a comedy drama film, directed by Dileesh Pothan. It was released in 2016. Mahesh (Fahadh Faasil) is a photographer who sets out to take revenge on a man who beat him for intervening in a fight. The cast of the film includes Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Anusree and Alencier Ley Lopez. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

This film is also directed by Dileesh Pothan and was released in 2017. It is a Malayalam crime drama revolving around a couple, who is going through financial hardships; so they decide to sell the wife’s gold chain for money. That chain is later stolen by a thief. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan and Alencier Ley Lopez. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

C U Soon

This film is a mystery thriller, which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film is about a man and a woman who met through a dating app. The man named Jimmy asks his cousin Kevin, who is a cyber security specialist, to find more information about the woman, Anu. In the process, he finds some shocking details about the woman. The film’s cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bangalore Days

It is a coming of age romantic comedy drama, directed by Anjali Menon, and released in 2014. Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a corporate executive. The cast of the film includes Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil. It is available on Netflix.

Joji

This 2021-film is directed by Dileesh Pothan. It is a crime drama film inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The titular role is played by Fahadh Faasil and the rest of the cast includes Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan and Unnimaya Prasad. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.