When Margot Robbie Faked Death To Scare Her Babysitter

Barbie’s lead protagonist Margot Robbie admits she was a “dramatic child" who loved playing pranks on others. Not many know the Hollywood actress had an inclination toward faking injuries which once led her to fabricate her own death. The revelation was made during her latest appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show alongside Barbie co-actor Ryan Gosling. In a candid segment, Margot Robbie revealed the prank was an attempt to get revenge on one of her babysitters that she didn’t like. According to the actress, she preferred her previous caretaker who was 16 and “cool" but the new one happened to be a “cranky" lady.

In an Instagram clip shared by the radio show, Margot Robbie can be heard saying, “We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool. We got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m going to show you.'" The prank involved the Hollywood diva covering herself in ketchup and lying still for about 45 minutes. But it was all “worth the wait" for the actress. She added, “So I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife, and I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me."

Margot Robbie confirmed to that host that her babysitter ran out of the house screaming. Meanwhile, co-star Ryan Gosling was in complete splits listening to the story of Margot “producing" her own death. If that wasn’t enough, once people around her were forced to call for an ambulance owing to her prankster antics. She jokingly continued, “I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I’m from and people called an ambulance. So I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child."

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell among others in the ensemble cast. After expulsion from Barbieland, the female lead enters the human world on a journey of self-discovery along with her boyfriend Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Barbie theatrically releases on Friday, July 21.