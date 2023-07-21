Barbie Box Office Day 1: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Film Likely To Earn Rs 7 Crore In India

It’s a big week for Hollywood as we are witnessing an epic clash of two leading films i.e Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Speaking strictly in the context of the Indian box office, these two films are set to record massive openings as well as slow down the pace of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One that managed to collect ₹3.8 crore on Thursday, bringing the sub total earning of ₹82.38 crore. Not only that, a report by Sacnilk.com also predicts that the Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell starrer will further collect Rs ₹1.7 crore on Friday after which it’ll be joined by Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The number tracking website also claims that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie will open to Rs 7 Crore. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell among others in the ensemble cast. After expulsion from Barbieland, the female lead enters the human world on a journey of self-discovery along with her boyfriend Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

As mentioned earlier, the film faces a stiff competition with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, who was known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb along with a stellar star cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

As per News18 Review of Barbie,"The dialogues and screenplay are the biggest superpowers of Barbie. Greta makes several pop culture references thus adopting the meta narration which helps Barbie take things a notch higher. She also takes digs at Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros’ projects, and patriarchy, leaving everyone in splits. Barbie is so strong in its approach towards surprise humour that it somewhat reminded me of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style of comedy."

On the other hand, Oppenheimer’s review reads, “Oppenheimer’s strongest element is Cillian Murphy. It is evident that the international actor has surrendered himself to Nolan’s vision, bringing the haunting personality to life. While he delivers a flawless performance throughout the movie, my favourites are when his thoughts and the science around him overtakes the voices in the room. The anxiety and the guilt which engulfs him slowly creeps under your skin and makes you empathies for him."