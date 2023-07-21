Barbie Fever Grips Urfi Javed! Bigg Boss OTT Fame Colours Her Hair Pink In New Bold Video

Barbie fever has gripped the world. Dressed in pink, fans are rushing to theatres to watch the much-awaited Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer. On Friday, Urfi Javed also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video flaunting her Barbie avatar. In the clip, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was seen posing in silver glittery shorts as she showcased her pink hair and posed for the cameras alongside the pool.

In the caption of the video, Urfi Javed wrote, “Actually a Barbie" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Several social media users reacted to the video and praised the actress. “This 🌸🌸 #Barbie can’t get off my eyes," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “India’s first celebrity who Can dare to wear these outfits like kare ❤️". Several other users also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. Next, Urfi is likely to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dokha 2. However, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation in this regard as of now.

Meanwhile, talking about Barbie, the film released on July 21 and clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. News18 Showsha’s review of Barbie reads, “The dialogues and screenplay are the biggest superpowers of Barbie. Greta makes several pop culture references thus adopting the meta narration which helps Barbie take things a notch higher. She also takes digs at Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros’ projects, and patriarchy, leaving everyone in splits. Barbie is so strong in its approach towards surprise humour that it somewhat reminded me of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style of comedy."