Barbie: Google Colours Itself Pink Ahead of Margot Robbie Film's Clash With Oppenheimer

It seems like the makers of Barbie are not holding back on the promotions. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken in the upcoming Barbie film. While the hype is insane, especially since it is clashing with Christopher Nolan’s serious film Oppenheimer, the team behind Barbie are going all out to ensure Barbie is everywhere. Although billboards and posters in every block seems to be common, Greta Gerwig and team took one step bigger and coloured Google pink.

The search engine platform has colours itself pink everytime you search the names: Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Google sends out pink sparks, reminding that Barbie is coming. If that wasn’t enough, the platform converts everything pink, including the text. Take a look:

Barbie, helmed by Greta Gerwig, takes inspiration from the beloved Barbie fashion dolls, presenting a whimsical comedy within a fantasy setting. The leading roles of Barbie and Ken are portrayed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, respectively, joined by a talented cast including Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others. Within the film’s narrative, Barbie and Ken experience the joys and challenges of living among humans after venturing beyond their perfect pink Barbie world. This exploration exposes them to new adventures and possibilities.

The first reactions came out last week and it was revealed that the film was “heartfelt and hilarious". The Editor-in-chief of This Week Media pitched Barbie as a triumphant movie. Perri Nemiroff from Collider deems the movie incredible craftsmanship especially lauding the settings and costumes worn by the character. Social media editor, Katcy Stephen at Variety noted the movie as perfection. She said, “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful, and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were born to play."