Barbie LA Premiere: First Reactions Say Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Film Is 'Heartfelt And Hilarious'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s fantasy-comedy movie Barbie is inching closer to its worldwide release. Ahead of the big day, the makers hosted a grand screening of the Greta Gerwig directorial in Los Angeles on Sunday. The pink carpet of the event was graced by several well-known faces including the female protagonist who slayed in a black embellished and sequential dress. Co-actors Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon were also in attendance alongside musicians Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, who’re a part of the film’s original soundtrack. Rapper Nicki Minaj also stole massive limelight on the pink carpet but what’s also attention-worthy is the early reactions of critics who got the opportunity to watch the film during the grand premiere.

If the first reactions are to be believed, this Greta Gewig’s creation surrounding the globally famous Mattel doll has managed to impress audiences.

Website Atom called Barbie both “heartfelt and hilarious" predicting the movie might bag multiple Oscar nominations. “Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a third act that’ll beach you off." They also referred to Barbie as the best movie by Greta Gerwig.

The Editor-in-chief of This Week Media pitched Barbie as a triumphant movie. They explained how the movie has a perfect script backed by the great performances of the lead actors. “Particularly from Ryan Gosling turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value," they tweeted.

A co-host of the Marvel Podcast at ComicBook declared Barbie to be their favourite film of the year. They explained, “Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!"

Perri Nemiroff from Collider deems the movie incredible craftsmanship especially lauding the settings and costumes worn by the character. She said, “In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life." But when it comes to the story, she believes the other Barbies and Kens in the film should have been allotted more screen time.

Joseph Deckelmeier from Screen Rant was caught off-guard in the best possible way. He expressed the movie is, “funny, bombastic, and very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences and hits a home run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great and Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant!"

Social media editor, Katcy Stephen at Variety noted the movie as perfection. She said, “Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful, and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were born to play."

Margot Robbie’s Barbie locks horns with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in theatres on July 21.