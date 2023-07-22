Barbie: Margot Robbie Was Upset For Not Kissing 'Ken' Ryan Gosling? Says 'Did Not Feel Like a Win'

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is finally in theatres. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, the film is getting immense love from the audience. While their chemistry as Barbie and Ken is being widely appreciated by all, Margot was recently asked if she was happy that she didn’t have to fully kiss Gosling in the film. “Uh no!” (laughs) That didn’t feel like a win for me,” Robbie told PEOPLE.

Robbie further shared how even her friends were disappointed knowing that there wasn’t a kiss scene despite Margot producing the movie too. “All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’” the actress said and then added, “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off (my list)’”.

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie inspiration from the beloved Barbie fashion dolls, presenting a whimsical comedy within a fantasy setting. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others. Within the film’s narrative, Barbie and Ken experience the joys and challenges of living among humans after venturing beyond their perfect pink Barbie world. This exploration exposes them to new adventures and possibilities.

Released on July 21, the film clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. News18 Showsha’s review of Barbie reads, “The dialogues and screenplay are the biggest superpowers of Barbie. Greta makes several pop culture references thus adopting the meta narration which helps Barbie take things a notch higher. She also takes digs at Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros’ projects, and patriarchy, leaving everyone in splits. Barbie is so strong in its approach towards surprise humour that it somewhat reminded me of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style of comedy."