Barbie Meme Grips Social Media: Netizens Remix Bollywood With Barbiecore And The Result Is Hilarious

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie is all the rage right now. The film which has finally premiered amid much anticipation has prompted the netizens to paint the internet Pink. And quite rightly so! Celebrating the colour pink and the spirit of Barbie, the Internet especially reddit is teeming up with some bone-tickling memes. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, here’s how Redditors are hopping on the trend of Barbiecore.

One of the memes was an amalgamation of some of the stars like Tushar Kapoor, Salman Khan,

Riteish Deshmukh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others dressed as women, taken from some of the most iconic films of Bollywood such as Golmaal Returns, Raja Hindustani to name a few. The post’s caption read, “The original Bollywood Barbie’s."

Another meme that was titled as the original Barbie Hindi soundtrack showed a hilarious version of the popular Barbie song. The Hindi lyrics that goes like ‘Tu Hai Chaalu Girl, Toh Mere Saath Chal. Picture Dikha Du, Ice Cream Khilau’ had everyone laughing in the comment section.

A different meme had Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s face from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai plastered across the pink and yellow themed Barbie layout. The netizen asked others if Barbie were to be made in Bollywood, who would they prefer as Barbie and Ken. Their choice was a resounding Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, others came up with names like Bipasha Basu, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut.

Another one shared the trivia that Katrina Kaif was the first Indian actress to have a Barbie Doll modelled after her. The post showed a picture of Katrina Kaif and a snap of her Barbie Doll fused in a collage. Several netizens referred to the actress as ‘Peak Katrina’.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell among others in the ensemble cast. After expulsion from Barbieland, the female lead enters the human world on a journey of self-discovery along with her boyfriend Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

As per News18 Review of Barbie,"The dialogues and screenplay are the biggest superpowers of Barbie. Greta makes several pop culture references thus adopting the meta narration which helps Barbie take things a notch higher. She also takes digs at Margot Robbie, the concept of Barbie over the years, Warner Bros’ projects, and patriarchy, leaving everyone in splits. Barbie is so strong in its approach towards surprise humour that it somewhat reminded me of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style of comedy."