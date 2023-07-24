Barbie Release Gets Delayed In Pakistan Due To 'Objectionable Content'; Angry Fans React

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is already seeing record-breaking success at the box office internationally since its release on Friday. However, for some fans in Pakistan, the anticipation has been extended after the film has been temporarily banned in certain parts of the country. This move is being harshly criticized by fans of the film globally.

According to reports, Barbie’s release has been delayed in the Punjab province of Pakistan over “objectionable content". “We will review the film before its release in the country," Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab film censor board, told the Guardian. However, he did not mention which particular scenes were “objectionable". A ban in Punjab holds great significance as it is the most populated province in the country.

According to a report by the Guardian, officials have said that they will review the film first to check if any scenes violate the country’s socio-cultural and religious values. It will then need clearance from the provincial boards. If any such scenes will be found, they will be censored by the boards before clearance and an edited version of the film will release in the theatres.

As per a report by the Economic Times, Pakistan’s Islamabad has also considered banning Barbie due to its pro-LGBTQ+ messaging. The film has also been temporarily banned on similar grounds in other Islamic countries including Egypt, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Iran has issued a permanent ban.

Fans of the film globally have taken to Twitter to express their criticism of his move. One user wrote, “so you’re telling me that pakistan government will not censor or ban domestic abuse scenes in every other drama, but will ban BARBIE bec it might accidentally empower women???"

Another user wrote, “pls God i beg i’m supposed to be in pakistan when barbie comes out and my sole life purpose is to watch it can pakistan maybe be normal for once and NAWT ban a movie."

Pakistan had also banned the Cannes prize-winning film Joyland. It was also the country’s entry for the 2023 Oscars. Joyland revolved around a Pakistani married man’s affair with a transgender woman. While the film was cleared later, it remained banned in Punjab.