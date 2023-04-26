Barkha Bisht Confirms Divorce From Indraneil Amid Ashish Sharma Dating Rumours, Says 'I'm A Single...'

The internet has been abuzz with rumours about Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta since they began living separately two years ago. Now, it has been revealed that the couple’s divorce is happening after all. In an interview with ETimes, Barkha confirmed that after 13 years of marriage, they are parting ways. She shared that this has been one of the most difficult decisions of her life. The reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in early 2021.

Barkha and Indraneil’s love story began on the set of Pyaar Ke Do Naam, where they fell in love. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in March 2008. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter named Meira. While Barkha did not disclose the reasons for their split, she did mention that her daughter is her main priority. “I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too," she said.

During a conversation with IndiaToday.in in 2022, Indraneil had opened up about whether rumours about his personal life bother him. He explained that he does not let the constant intrusion of people in his life affect him, and that he tries to keep his private life separate from his work. “The basic problem with the constant involvement of people in your life is something which happens because celebrities let that happen. I have never let that happen, honestly. Personally, I can talk about myself only. I try and religiously follow that my work is for public consumption, my private life is not. My life is not for public consumption.”

Speculations are rife that Indraneil is dating Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, while Barkha has moved on with Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Ashish Sharma. However, neither have spoken of it.

