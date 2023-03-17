Barkha Sengupta Claims Airline Changed Boarding Gates Without Information, Left Passengers 'Confused'

Actress Barkha Sengupta suffered a massive inconvenience during one of her recent flight journeys. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame spoke about the incident on Instagram and alleged how an airline made a last-minute change in their boarding gate. She further claimed that even the city names being displayed on those boarding gates were incorrect. Barkha went on to say that there were no means of communication between the staff and the flight attendees and that the airline did not even budge to offer an apology for the chaos.

“Boarding gates change, staff couldn’t care, no communication… no apology.. even the changed boarding gate had the wrong city displayed on it… the staff just stroll around looking at the confused passengers.. never flying Spicejet airlines again,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Barkha followed it up with another story that explained how she had to take a long bus journey only to reach an airplace that did not belong to the airline. She further claimed that the flight was also late and the passengers were seemingly forced to look for the correct boarding gate without any assistance.

“Not to mention the really long bus ride from the airport to the airplane only to reach an aircraft which isn’t even the airline’s which we are flying with. And of course, the flight isn’t even on time because the passengers are still looking for the boarding gate," the actress added.

It is unclear where the actress was travelling but reports claim she was moving cities for professional commitments. On the work front, Barkha is all set to share the screen space with actor Suniel Shetty in Amazon mini TV’s crime thriller web show Hunter. While Barkha will be playing Shetty’s wife in the show, he will be seen as ACP Vikram Sinha who goes rogue overnight after being branded a murderer. He then struggles to prove his innocence while the entire police department plays an action-packed cat-and-mouse chase to hunt him down. Hunter is all set for a release on the OTT platform on March 22.

