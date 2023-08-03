‘Baseless Rumour’: Tarun On Reports Of His Marriage With Niharika Konidela

Tarun was hailed as one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry during the 90s. He enjoyed massive popularity among female fans. The 40-year-old actor is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood right now. He keeps making headlines for his marriage rumours. Recently, some reports suggested that he will soon become the son-in-law of a mega film family. Now, Tarun has come out to address the rumours, saying that these are baseless.

Notably, the reports claimed that Tarun will be tying the knot with actress Niharika Konidela. While responding to these rumours, Tarun released a statement on Instagram which read, “Hi everyone. I’ve come across a few articles and news about my ‘supposed’ wedding doing the rounds on social media. I wanted to let you all know that the news is nothing more than a baseless rumour. Rest assured, I’d be more than happy to share such big news. Please refrain from believing or spreading this rumour. Thank you all for understanding."

Tarun made his film debut as a child artist. He acted in several of Mani Ratnam’s films. His first film as a lead actor is K Vijaya Bhaskar’s Nuvve Kavali, which was released in 2000. He starred in several successful films like Priyamaina Neeku, Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu, Nuvve Nuvve, Punnagai Desam, Soggadu, Nava Vasantham, and Sasirekha Parinayam.

Niharika Konidela is all set to embark on a new chapter in her career. The actress-producer made headlines last month after she got officially divorced from her husband Chaitanya JV. She announced her separation on her Instagram in a statement. It said that the duo has decided to part ways after 2 years of marriage. Speculations are rife that she is all set to return as a female lead on the silver screen. She is keen on collaborating with a director for an upcoming film. There is no confirmation on this yet.