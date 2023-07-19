Bawaal FIRST Review Out: Arjun Kapoor Says Janhvi, Varun Deliver 'Career Best' Performances

The first review of Bawaal is out and it is all praise for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The review was shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram Stories. The actor said that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ Bawaal and went on to say that the Varun and Janhvi delivered their ‘career best performances.’

“I thoroughly enjoyed this love story… It’s a unique yet entertaining yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that’s how simple it is… Maahol toh Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor have set with career best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by Nitesh Tiwari sir !! Kudo to Nadiadwala Grandson, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Prime Video. This one is memorable for all the right reasons," he said.

Karan Johar also applauded the film and the actors. “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream… directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments… proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Maniesh Paul also praised the film. He wrote, “Loved this film! @varundvn what a brilliant performance @janhvikapoor you had my heart! @niteshtiwari22 captain of the ship in full form Congrats @wardakhannadiadwala.”

The screening of Bawaal took place on Tuesday night with many stars making their way to show their support.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal has caught everyone’s attention with the teaser and trailer. The film features scenes set against the backdrop of the Second World War. While the scenes left the audience confused about the film’s plot, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the director Nitesh Tiwari explained he chose World War II because he wanted to “bring something fresh" to the screens.

The film releases on July 21, on Amazon Prime Video.