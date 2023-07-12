Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Live It Up In Dubai During The Trailer Launch; Check Out The Photos

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been paired together for the first time in Bawaal, and the viewers are excited to witness their performance. The duo is currently busy promoting the film and travelled to Dubai for a global launch. They attended several events in Dubai along with the trailer launch, and the actors recently shared some glimpses of it with their fans. The film is going to have an OTT release and will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared a slew of pictures from their work trip To Dubai. In the pictures, the actors are seen posing in the street, in the lobby decked up in glamorous attires, and also with the director in front of the event banner. There are also stills of the director, Nitesh Tiwari, from a media interaction and some celebratory images with delectable desserts. They also shared a clip from one of the stage shows where the team is seen shouting “Bawaal" in chorus. The caption along with the post read, “DXB you were full Bawaal. thank you for the love."

Earlier on Monday, the actors shared a reel where Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan danced to the melodious track from Bawaal, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Janhvi looked amazing in a beautiful green sari, with her hair in flowing waves. Varun looked sharp in an off-white tee. The romantic clip was set on a lavish yacht, making their fans vibe along with them on the soulful tune.

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), a regular yet well-liked school history teacher. Circumstances force him to join the World War II trial in Europe, and he is forced to bring his newlywed wife Nisha, with whom he shares an estranged relationship. The events that followed put his marriage to the test and forced him to confront his own anxieties and conflicts.

Janhvi Kapoor recently featured in the thriller film Mili and will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi next. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. Citadel India is next on his list, where he stars with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.