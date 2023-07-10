Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte Is A Soothing Love Ballad; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the highly anticipated ‘Bawaal’. After a grand trailer launch of their film, the makers dropped the first song and it’s all things heartwarming and dreamy. The new romantic ballad, sung by Arijit Singh, titled Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte shows tender love.

The track has been winning hearts across the world, and the music video gives a peek into this intense love story, that will premiere worldwide on July 21. The music video gives a glimpse into the endearing romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this soothing ballad. Composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is all set to top charts.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The cast and creators of the film were in the capital city of the most popular emirate to commence the international publicity for the timeless love story, “A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and an extremely rewarding one too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character so intricately woven but literally a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I couldn’t think of a better place to kickstart promotions for this global film with an Indian heart,” said Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi Kapoor further added, “As actors we play roles that are either made for us, or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she’s so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. The highly-awaited Hindi film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.