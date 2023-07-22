Bawaal: Lisa Ray REACTS To Janhvi Kapoor’s Dialogue Comparing Auschwitz And Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal have recently been released on the digital platform. The film has opened to mixed reviews. However, a controversial dialogue delivered by Janhvi Kapoor in the film has sparked a heated debate on social media. Many have expressed their displeasure over the comparison made between Auschwitz and relationships. Actress and philanthropist Lisa Ray was among those who reacted to the dialogue.

Film critic Raja Sen was the first one to tweet, “Apparently, there is a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…” That’s all, folks." Reacting to the line, actor Lisa Ray reacted saying, “Noooooooo." Soon, netizens were also seen making comments. One said, “Extremely insensitive line!" Another wrote, “In today ‘s episode of Hindi Movies losing their plot….." A tweet read, “Why are these European (Auschwitz) and American (Balboa) cultural references coming in our main stream entertainment, as if we do not have references of our own. Looks so forced and contrived." Another comment read, “Are you serious?"

Apparently, there is a line in #Bawaal where Jahnvi Kapoor says “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”...That’s all, folks.— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 21, 2023

The movie follows the journey of Ajay Dixit aka Ajju (Varun Dhawan), a small-town high school history teacher, and his newlywed wife Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) who decide to go on, a Second World War trail across Europe by visiting Poland, the Netherlands, and Germany due to an incident in Ajjju’s life. The couple, who is already suffering from a strained marriage, struggles to remain afloat despite a series of events that put their love to the test and make them face their inner demons. Tiwari successfully manages to use World War-2 as a metaphor and the backdrop of the story.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Citadel which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has an action thriller with Atlee which will be releasing next year. While Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi next and she has also started shooting for Ulajh. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.