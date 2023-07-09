Bawaal: Nitesh Tiwari Says Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Film Isn’t ‘Just About Hitler’; Opens Up On World War II Backdrop

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of their upcoming film, Bawaal, today (July 9). The trailer of the film gives a glimpse into the married life of Ajju and Nisha as they take a trip to Germany as part of their European honeymoon. In a sequence, Nisha is heard saying, ‘Hum sab bhi toh thode bahot Hitler jaise hi hai na.’

At the trailer launch of the film in Dubai, director Nitesh Tiwari reacted to the references of Hitler and the World War II in the film, which has led to many conversations on social media. Talking about it, he said, “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler. There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.”

He went to explain about how he went about picking and choosing only particular instances from the war and how important it was to include Hitler as he was a significant part of it. “World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything. You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it [World War II as a backdrop] has been taken. Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War II,” pointed out Tiwari.

The Dangal and Chhichhore director further stated that shooting for the war sequences proved to be a big challenge. Speaking about how they wanted to be factually correct about recreating those scenes, he elaborated, “We didn’t just want to be factually correct but also be correct in terms of the production design as well as the costumes and every detail possible. And that’s something that took a lot of research on the part of my production design team and my costume team.”

Tiwari continued, “Trying to recreate something of that magnitude is never easy. There was no way we could afford to go wrong. The most challenging part of our shoot was shooting the Omaha beach war sequence, which was the war on D-Day. It was quite exhausting for all of us, both physically and emotionally.”

Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. It is all set for its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.