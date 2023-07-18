Bawaal Screning: Pooja Hegde Looks Her Sexiest Best In a Pink Outfit With Plunging Neckline

Pooja Hegde attended Bawaal screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 18. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she graced the red carpet of the event. Pooja wore a pink outfit with a plunging neckline and looked gorgeous as ever. She kept her tresses open, opted for high heels and ditchet accessories.

Soon after the video of Pooja Hegde surfaced online, several social media users reacted to it and appreciated the actress. While some dropped red heart emojis in the comments section, others called her ‘beauty’. Check out her video here:

Talking about Bawaal, the film marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first collaboration. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Venkantesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari also made their Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ram Charan makes a cameo appearance in Yentamma song of the film. However, the film failed to strike a chord with the masses. Ahead of the film’s release, Pooja talked at length about working with Salman when she also praised the actor and told E-Times, “He’s just who he is. He’s just chill. He speaks what’s on his mind. He’s so real and that’s refreshing for me because most people don’t do that usually.”

Next, Pooja Hegde will be seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming action drama Guntur Kaaram. It also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead. Guntur Kaaram, also starring John Abraham, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu is speculated to hit the silver screens in 2024.