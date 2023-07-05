CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Tease a Tragic Love Story
1-MIN READ

Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Tease a Tragic Love Story

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal.

Bawaal teaser out: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor star in a not-so-happy love story.

Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s highly-anticipated film Bawaal is all set to release this month. The countdown to the release kicked off today, July 5, with the release of the teaser. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser reveals that it will not be all hunky-dory for Janhvi and Varun in the film.

The teaser opens with Janhvi taking Varun by surprise as she walks out wearing a gorgeous red dress. Soon, we learn that they fall in love in the quintessential manner — they meet, fall in love and unite. However, their love story isn’t an easy ride. While Varun’s character Ajay seems to be head over heels for Janhvi’s character Nisha, she doesn’t seem to be on the same level as him.

Unfortunately for her, by the time she understands their bond, they are on the verge of separation. “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha (I took so much time in understanding our relationship that when I actually understood it, it was time to lose it)," she says in the teaser.

But life or rather the movie has a bigger twist in store for them.

Watch the teaser below:

Written by Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and EarthSky Pictures Production. The film will directly release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

The film has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, and Lucknow, among other places.

first published:July 05, 2023, 12:37 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 12:45 IST