Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Dramatic Love Story Has Shades Of War; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever, the Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will be premiering directly on a popular OTT platform across 200 countries. After releasing the teaser, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated romantic film Bawaal, as a prelude to the global premiere of the film at a grand event held aboard the magnificent Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The cast and creators of the film were in the capital city of the most popular emirate to commence the international publicity for the timeless love story, “A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and an extremely rewarding one too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character so intricately woven but literally a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I couldn’t think of a better place to kickstart promotions for this global film with an Indian heart,” said Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi Kapoor further added, “As actors we play roles that are either made for us, or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she’s so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between.”

Nitesh Tiwari who has helmed the film shared, “Great love stories deserve to be experienced and they always find a medium to reach an audience. Over the years, some of these stories have become true epics, not because of a grandiose scale but because of the heart-stringing, gut-wrenching essence that makes the audience feel every emotion. Bawaal is an Indian film which will appeal to audiences across the world. It will make you feel the jitters of nervousness, the joy of togetherness, the pain of separation, and so much more. Varun and Janhvi have brilliantly portrayed the roles of Ajju and Nisha, taking you on a journey from small-town India to Europe, that will leave an indelible mark on your hearts and mind.”

Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The film is slated to release on July 21.