Bawaal: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Will Make You Swoon With 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Love Ballad; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently occupied with the promotion of their highly anticipated film Bawaal. This marks the first collaboration between the two actors under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the makers unveiled the second song from the film amid much excitement and fervour. The music video of ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ was shared by the actors on the social media and one can’t stop themselves from giving to it.

The soulful love ballad sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari, written by Kausar Munir and composed by Akashdeep Sengupta is set against a dreamy backdrop of Europe and the two main characters

going through the highs and lows of their relationship as they catch the glimpse of picturesque sights. The song serves as a perfect compliment to the characters who might not have anything in common but they are determined to navigate the ocean of love. Sharing the clip with the fans, both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the caption,

“Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya..” #DilSeDilTak song out now.”

Take a look:

In a recent interview amidst the ongoing promotions, Varun Dhawan shared his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor revealed that he deliberately refrained from engaging in conversations with Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of the shoot. Varun Dhawan expressed in his interview with Galatta Plus, “Initially, for at least the first month on set, I tried an experiment where I consciously limited my interactions with her. I wanted to avoid becoming friends instantly. I chose to be somewhat distant and aloof, focusing on communicating with everyone else except her. I believed that this approach might evoke something special in both of us during scenes that demanded such intensity."

The upcoming Bollywood film Bawaal is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, a regular high school history teacher also known as Ajju bhaiya, who has gained local fame due to the false persona he has constructed. Unexpected circumstances force him to embark on a journey through Europe, tracing the trail of World War II and is compelled to bring along his newly-wed wife Nisha. The film will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.