Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Chemistry In Dil Se Dil Tak Will Melt Your Heart, Teaser Out; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in a romantic drama titled Bawaal. The film is all set to release on the digital platform. Well, ahead of its release, the makers are coming out with songs and here they are again with another beautiful melody Dil Se Dil Tak. The teaser is out and the full track will be releasing on July 14, i.e. tomorrow. Varun Dhawan shared the teaser on his social handle.

The video opens with Janhvi and Varun spending some quality time in Spain. The couple looks lost in each other as they take fans around the city. Janhvi opts for comfortable and yet stylish looks in the song. Varun wrote as a caption, “Taking you on a journey of #DilSeDilTak! Teaser out now. Song Out Tomorrow at 2 PM!” The song is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. The film is releasing on July 21. One of the fans wrote, “Bollywood is now on track. They are making good song for us now.” Another wrote, “Varun With Jaanvi Fresh Pairing”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), a regular yet well-liked school history teacher. Circumstances force him to join the World War II trial in Europe, and he is forced to bring his newlywed wife Nisha, with whom he shares an estranged relationship. The events that followed put his marriage to the test and forced him to confront his own anxieties and conflicts.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently featured in the thriller film Mili and will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi next. She has also started shooting for Uljah. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. Citadel India is next on his list, where he stars with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is going to be seen next in an action drama directed by Atlee.