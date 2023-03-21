Tamil star Dhanush and his former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth were considered a power couple in the film industry. It came as a shock to everyone when the duo announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The former couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for parting ways. Even after their separation, they can be seen attending family functions together for their children’s sake. Thereafter, some reports came out, which said that they had called off their divorce and are trying to sort out their differences. While fans are eager for their favourite couple to get back together again, actor-YouTuber Bayilvan Ranganathan has added a new twist to the tale.

Bayilvan has his own YouTube page, where he shares information on Tamil cinema and actors. In his latest video, he says that Dhanush is soon going to get married to South Indian actress Meena. He has also spoken about how both the actors are just reacting to their needs and desires since both are single. According to Bayilvan, Dhanush and Meera may either get married in July or go for a live-in relationship.

Bayilvan’s statement has led to backlash from fans, who have found his statement to be in bad taste, particularly as Meera’s husband passed away merely a few months ago. Bayilvan is known to make such obnoxious statements often on his YouTube channel and is not generally considered an authentic source of information. Neither Dhanush nor Meena has given out any hint that they are in a relationship and it may just turn out to be a rumour. Bayilvan also made some objectionable comments on the kind of attire or outfit a woman without a husband should be in and was slammed by users for his regressive thoughts.

Dhanush gained international fame last year with the movie The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers. Recently, his Tamil movie titled Vaathi, in which he played a schoolteacher, opened to good reviews and did good business at the box office.

