From debuting in a regional film to becoming one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry, Rani Mukerji has ruled Bollywood for over two decades. She began her acting career in 1996 and hasn’t looked back since. The actress ruled the 2000s like a true queen, delivering several successful films one after the other. On March 21, Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 44th birthday.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at her love story and her marital life with Aditya Chopra. Rani was getting many roles in films when she decided to marry the filmmaker Aditya Chopra in 2014. However, this Bollywood Jodi’s marriage was not without rumours and controversies. It is said that the first meeting of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra was in a restaurant after the end of Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat but Rani told the media that she met him during the shooting of Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. If other reports are to be believed, this friendship started with Yash Chopra’s film Veer-Zaara in 2004 and by the time the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan was completed, they decided to get married.

For those of you who don’t know, Aditya Chopra was first married to his childhood friend Payal Khanna. After being together for almost 9 years, Aditya divorced Payal. It is said that their relationship deteriorated when Rani entered Aditya’s life. Both Rani and Aditya kept their relationship very private. When Rani’s name started being dragged about disturbing Aditya’s marital life, Rani broke her silence.

In an earlier interview with India Forums, Rani denied all of the rumours and stated that she is not the type of actress who would work with a producer to ruin his personal life. She was reported to have said, “Contrary to all rumours, I started seeing him only when he was out of his divorce and was not my producer. I started seeing him at a point when I was not working with him as dating your producer was not my cup of tea. My last three films in the past three years. No One Killed Jessica, Talaash and Aiyyaa were not with him as the producer.”

When asked why she hadn’t addressed these rumours sooner, Rani responded that the sources behind them have “some agenda" and that, while her image was being “maligned," everyone around her was safe.

Rani and Aditya had a daughter named Adira in 2015. Her parents have chosen to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, and she has only been photographed a few times until now. While the couple is extremely private about their personal lives, Rani and Aditya were photographed outside a popular Mumbai eatery last year on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji was recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. It was released on March 17. Rani was earlier seen along with Saif Ali Khan in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film failed to make an impression and received a mixed reaction from the audience.

