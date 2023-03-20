Alka Yagnik is one of the popular playback singers working predominantly in Hindi cinema. She has been described in the media as one of the most prominent and successful playback singers in Bollywood. In her career of over four decades, she has recorded over 8000 songs for films and albums in 16 languages and has also received several awards, including a record seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, two Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, and two National Film Awards.

The melody queen has turned 57 today. On this occasion, take a look at the singer’s career journey.

Yagnik was born in Kolkata in a Gujarati family. Her father’s name is Dharmendra Shankar and her mother Shubha was an Indian classical music singer. Alka Yagnik started her singing career in 1972 at age six. She first started singing for Akashvani (All India Radio), Calcutta. At age 10, her mother brought her to Mumbai as a child singer. Although Alka was asked to wait till she matured, her mother did not give up and kept trying.

According to media reports, Alka’s mother’s efforts were successful when she got a chance to meet Raj Kapoor through a Kolkata distributor. When Raj Kapoor heard Alka’s voice, he was very impressed and sent her to famous music composer Laxmikant Pyarelal. There, too, Alka impressed the musician with her melodious voice. After this, Laxmikant Pyarelal gave him two options. First, Alka should immediately start her career as a dubbing artist or work as a singer. Alka’s mother chose the second option for her daughter.

Her first song was for the film Payal Ki Jhankaar in 1980. This was followed by Laawaris in 1981 with the song Mere Angane Mein, followed by the film Hamari Bahu Alka in 1982. She got her big break and came into the limelight with the song Ek Do Teen from the 1988 film Tezaab. The song was a huge hit and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Her popular songs include Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Din Mein Leti Hai, Chamma Chamma, Taal Se Taal Mila, and Agar Tum Saath Ho. Apart from singing, she has been judging many singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, and Superstar Singer.

Talking about her personal life, Alka Yagnik tied the knot with Shillong-based businessman Neeraj Kapoor in 1989. She also has a daughter named Syesha.

